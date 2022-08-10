• John Olukayode Folorunso Fayemi was born in Ibadan on 9 February 1965 to Ekiti parents from Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government of Ekiti State.
- John Olukayode Folorunso Fayemi was born in Ibadan on 9 February 1965 to Ekiti parents from Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government of Ekiti State.
- He had his primary education at ICC Primary School, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State between 1970-1975 and attended Christ’s School Ado Ekiti from 1975 to 1980. He later went on to receive degrees in History, Politics and International Relations from the University of Lagos and University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University). From 1989 to 1992, he earned a doctorate in War Studies from King’s College, London, specializing in civil-military relations.
- Kayode Fayemi is a Nigerian politician who is currently serving as the governor of Ekiti State and chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). He has been in office since 16 October 2018. He previously served in office between 2010 and 2014. He was also the Minister of Solid Minerals Development in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet from 11 November 2015 to 30 May 2018, when he resigned to contest for a second time as governor of Ekiti State.
- Kayode Fayemi is a Fellow of the Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Ibadan
- He is an Adjunct Professor of Security Studies at the African Centre for Strategic Studies, National Defense University, Fort McNair, Washington, D.C., USA.
- He was also a Visiting Professor in the African Studies Programme at the Northwestern University, Evanston, USA in 2004.
- Dr Fayemi serves on numerous boards, including the governing board of the Open Society Justice Institute, Baobab for Women’s Human Rights, African Security Sector Network, and on the advisory board of the Global Facilitation Network on Security Sector Reform and on the Management Culture Board of the ECOWAS Secretariat.
- He is a member, Africa Policy Advisory Panel of the British Government.
