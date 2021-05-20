Katsina govt vaccinates 52,538, says state now free of COVID-19 

The Katsina State government has said it has vaccinated 52,538 people in the state against COVID-19 with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

The government stated that with this development, the state will not experience the third wave of the pandemic.

The Executive Secretary of the state’s Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr Shamsudeen Yahaya, made the disclosure, shortly after flagging off the 2nd phase of the vaccination exercise.

He said all arrangements are in place to sustain the high compliance rate witnessed in the first phase.

At the flag-off, Governor Aminu Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, and other top government functionaries received their second jabs of the vaccine.

Yahaya said Katsina State has not recorded a single case of the virus or deaths since it took delivery of 107,540 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines and began vaccination on March 10 and 11 respectively.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state had recorded a total of 2,097 cases, with 34 deaths. At the moment, all the treatment centres are empty with no patient on admission.

