PDP Senate Caucus to EFCC: Our party finances are outside your jurisdiction

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the Senate has faulted the move by the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to investigate the finances of the main opposition party.

The action of the EFCC was sequel to a petition of alleged financial sleaze against certain national officers of the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee.

The caucus in a statement signed by Uche Awom, Media Adviser to Minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe accused the anti-corruption agency of usurping the statutory functions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) whose functions include the monitoring of finances of political parties.

“It is the exclusive legal preserve of the INEC to monitor the finances of the political parties and how they manage same. So the law is clear, that it is the function of the INEC to do so and not the EFCC. It is therefore preposterous for the anti-graft agency to invite the NWC of PDP over a phantom petition by an individual without recourse to what the law says in the circumstance. It is a misnomer and an aberration.”

The PDP Caucus claimed it was satisfied with the level of accountability and transparency in the running of the affairs of the PDP and accordingly passed an implicit vote of confidence on the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, it further accused the EFCC of a deliberate ploy to stifle opposition in Nigeria.

The caucus added that Nigeria is a democracy and not a totalitarian state. Agencies of government it said should confine themselves to their statutory functions and not meddle into areas outside their assigned jurisdiction.

“It is not the role of EFCC to look into the finances of a political party as that is clearly the function of INEC. So if INEC has any issues with the party’s finances, they can raise queries to that effect.

“Agencies of government must set the pace with respect to the rule of law. EFCC already has her hands full with other commitments and as such must not delve into areas that are way out of its statutory functions,” the caucus further declares.

The PDP Senators, therefore, asked the NWC not to be deterred by the illegal invitation by the EFCC and should rather continue performing its functions by giving vent to all organs of the party to play their role as the major opposition at this critical time in our dear country.

