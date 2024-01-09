The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has stated that Corps Member Mamudo Sa’idu Obaje KT/23B/1153 died in a motor accident at Gayaza in Kankia LGA of Katsina State, contrary to claims that she was killed by bandits.

It said the Corps member who was serving at Government Girls’ College, Katsina, was in transit from Kaduna to Katsina on Thursday, January 4, 2024, before the sad event.

The scheme made the disclosure in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr Eddy Megwa, on Tuesday in Abuja.

“The attention of the management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a story trending in the social media space that a Corps member was killed by bandits on his way from Kaduna to Katsina for the monthly biometric clearance.

“From all indications, the story is untrue but a figment of the baseless imagination of the mischievous writer, who wanted to cause unnecessary unrest among members of the public.

“To put the record straight, Corps Member Mamudo Sa’idu Obaje KT/23B/1153, who was serving at Government Girls’ College, Katsina, was in transit from Kaduna to Katsina on Thursday, January 4, 2024, and was involved in a motor accident at Gayaza in Kankia LGA of Katsina State alongside other passengers.

“Unfortunately, two of the passengers, including the Corps member, lost their lives in the auto crash.

“While the NYSC family nationwide has been thrown into mourning over this tragic event, management has also commiserated with the family of the deceased Corps Member over the loss of the gallant patriot who died while in active service to his fatherland,” it said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…