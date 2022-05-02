KASU lecturers dissociate themselves from resumption date

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU) branch, has dissociated itself from a purported resumption of normal academic activities in the university next week.

The university management had last week issued a circular that the university will start full academic activities on 9th May, 2022.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr Peter Adamu, and Assistant Secretary, Dr Akos Ibrahim, and made available to Tribune Online in Kaduna at the weekend.

The statement noted that the union dissociates itself from the purported circular released by the university authorities asking students and lecturers to resume academic activities on May 9.

According to the lecturers, “the attention of the union was drawn to a purported circular trending on social media platforms stating that KASU Management has pulled out of the current roll-over strike action declared by ASUU.

“Specifically, the memo dated April 26, 2022, directed all members of staff and students to resume academic activities by Monday, May 9, 2022.





“It is imperative at this point to clarify this and properly inform and educate the public that ASUU-KASU dissociates itself from the purported circular released by the university management.

“It purely violates the position of the union in the current struggle.”

Thus, the lecturers described the circular as a ploy to misinform the public, parents and guardians, and to blackmail the union.

“It is important to note that the management of the university is not the mouthpiece of the Union and cannot speak on behalf of the union.

“Therefore, the union advises parents and guardians not to allow their children to resume for now until the current roll-over strike action is suspended.”

