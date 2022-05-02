New PDP chairman takes over in Ebonyi

Silas Onu has taken over the chairmanship position of Ebonyi Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the sack of Tochukwu Okorie by Abuja federal high court a few weeks ago.

Onu contested the chairmanship position of the party and lost to Okorie last year.

He approached the court, citing irregularities at the congress that produced Okorie as the chairman.

The court gave judgement in favour of Onu and declared him the winner of the congress.

Onu, following the federal high court judgement, took over the party leadership.

He said “My agenda is to make sure that PDP presents a fair, credible platform for all aspirants to compete and represent the party.





“Our job is to present the best candidate that the delegates want and to sell that candidate and to win the election.

“We are not interested in where you come from or whether you are handsome or not, what we need is winning ability.”

Onu urged the party members to remain faithful and resilient, adding that PDP remains a leading party in the state.