Female genital mutilation is a violation of principles of Christianity — Clerics

A Catholic priest in Imo State, Rev Fr Bonaventure Ozoigbo, alongside other clerics has described female genital mutilation (FGM) as a violation of the basic principles of Christianity.

The priest in charge of Holy Rosary Parish, Umuele-Amazano in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State told Nigerian Tribune Monday.

He urged religious leaders and Christians to avoid such practice in the community known as ‘Nkwa nwanyi ukwu’ which he described as an abomination in the eyes of God.

He condemned the way and manner of the practice adding that the only step to end such practices which have caused a lot of human lives and brought about negative results in the land is to avoid it.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Njaba Local Government Area chapter in Imo, has vowed to work to eradicate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the area.

The secretary of the association Rev. Chigozie Nwaka told Nigerian Tribune that FGM is a sin against God and should be eliminated completely.

He said: “While the Holy Bible approves the circumcision of the male child, it does not support that of females.”

He said it would be wrong for those who practice FGM to use the Bible as a form of defence.

He said: as a way of expressing our support to the call for an end to FGM, we declare that the act is unchristian and not Biblical; it is also against the laws of the Federal Government and Imo.

According to him, the gospel of Jesus Christ brought salvation to humanity and this includes liberation from both spiritual and physical oppression against humanity and we identify FGM as one of such acts of oppression.

He advised members of the community to adhere to the awareness campaigns carried out by some organizations in the community about the need to eliminate the practice.

Similarly, the General Secretary, Women’s wing of Amakor Autonomous Community Development Union, Mrs Onyinyechi Amaefule thanked the facilitators for the workshop and their positive thoughts for Njaba people.

She promised that women of the area would support the efforts of the facilitators in the dissemination of the information to the nooks and crannies of the LGA.

Meanwhile the UNICEF, through its Child Protection Specialist, Enugu Field Office, Mr Victor Atuchukwu, has said that the Fund, in collaboration with support partners, would continue to explore avenues to eradicate the practice.