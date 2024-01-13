The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has declared that it has been vindicated by the Supreme Court’s judgment on Friday, January 12, 2024, which affirmed the election of its governorship candidate, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, as the duly elected governor of Kano State in the March 17, 2023 elections.

Justice Inyang Okoro, who led the 5-man panel and delivered the lead judgement, emphasised that the law and natural justice were turned upside down by the two lower courts (the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court) to arrive at the unjust and unfair decision that nullified the governor’s election.

Addressing the press at the party’s national headquarters on Saturday in Abuja, the acting national chairman, Abba Kawu Ali, commended the Honourable Justices of the Supreme Court for their courage in upholding the principles of fairness and equity in delivering the judgement.

He also expressed gratitude to former Heads of State, religious, political, and traditional leaders, members of the bar, students’ bodies, and others for standing with the party during the period he termed “Operation Save Kano and Save Democracy.”

“We are pleased that, in the end, NNPP has been vindicated by the ruling of the Supreme Court and the statement of the chairman of the 5-man panel, Justice Inyang Okoro JSC.

He rightly observed that there was a miscarriage of justice in the outcome of the matter involving our party and our governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, at the Tribunal and Court of Appeal levels. Justice Inyang Okoro, JSC, expressing the view of the Supreme Court, advised Justices and Judges to always be meticulous in deciding matters of the law.

“We want to assure all Nigerians, and particularly the people of Kano State, that we will not take this show of solidarity for granted.

Our governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, will continue with the people-oriented programmes he embarked upon since he took over the reins of government in Kano State.

“We wish to echo the voice of Justice Inyang Okoro, JSC, when he urged judges to always be meticulous in their work.

We wish to add that judges should always continue to be bold and courageous and discharge their duties without fear or favour.

They should resist all external pressure and work with their conscience. This is necessary for the judiciary to maintain its age-old credibility and reverence as the last hope of the common man. NNPP is a party for the future and a party for 2027,” Kawu Ali said.

