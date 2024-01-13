The Arewa Community in Oyo State has applauded Senator Yunus Abiodun Akintunde, who is representing Oyo Central Senatorial District in the Senate, for his inclusive appointments and efforts at promoting unity in the state.

A statement by H.M. Ramadan, Office of the Media & Publicity to Senator Yunus Akintunde, during the weekend, noted that the Arewa community in Oyo was particularly excited by the recent appointment of Mallam Adam Haruna Yaro, a former councillor in Akinyele LGA, as a Special Assistant in Akintunde’s office.

Ramadan said this groundbreaking decision has garnered widespread praise and recognition for its inclusivity and commitment to unity.

He noted that the Arewa community, represented by Sarkin Sasa Sardunan Yanma and HRH Alh Haruna Maiyasin Kastina, expressed their gratitude towards Senator Yunus Akintunde for keeping his promises and promoting a sense of togetherness.

“This significant appointment marks a milestone achievement while also setting the pace for other elected officeholders to emulate.

“Speaking on behalf of the community, Sarkin Hausawa Ojoo Alh Ali Yaro, Alh Kabiru Pandogari Sarkin Dawakin Yamma, and Alh Kasim Ado Yaro Dan Danmasanin Sasa all conveyed their appreciation and support for Senator Yunus Akintunde.

“They acknowledged his dedication to fulfilling his commitments and commended him as a unifier.

“The Arewa Community’s sentiments were shared in the widely read Hausa weekly newspaper, AMINYA, further amplifying the significance of this momentous event.

“The positive recognition and inclusivity demonstrated by Senator Yunus Akintunde have garnered praise not only from the Arewa community but also from the wider public.

“As the Arewa Community continues to rally behind Senator Yunus Akintunde, they affirm their unwavering support for his future campaigns. This display of solidarity highlights the strong bond between the senator and the community he represents.

“It is truly inspiring to witness leaders who prioritise inclusivity and unity. Senator Yunus Akintunde’s appointment of Hon. Mallam Haruna Adam Yaro as Special Assistant serves as a shining example of the positive impact that can be achieved through embracing diversity.

“As we celebrate this historic moment, let us hope that it paves the way for further inclusivity and unity in our society. Together, we can build a stronger and more harmonious future for all,” the statement stated.

