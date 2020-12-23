Kano police arrest father, son, grandson for killing alleged kidnapper and his daughter

The Kano State Police command has arrested a 50-year-old man, Adamu Musa, his son Sule Mallam and grandson Isyaku Sule, for killing an alleged kidnapper and his five-year-old daughter at Gomo Village in Sumaila Local Government Area.

According to a statement signed by the state image-maker of the Police, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, on Wednesday in Kano, Mr Musa has confessed to having directed his three sons and his grandson to kill the victim on the allegation that the deceased is a suspected kidnapper.

DSP Kiyawa disclosed that on August 26, the suspects invaded Madunkuri settlement in Gomo Village, Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano State, attacked and killed one 30-year-old Kabiru Ya’u and his five-year-old daughter, Harira Kabiru.

He further disclosed that the suspects confessed they used machetes and bamboo sticks to hack the victims to death.

He, however, stated that the suspects were arrested by Operation Puff Adder on December 19 about 119 days after the incident.

His words: “Investigation is in progress for the arrest of the remaining culprits. The suspects will be charged to court after completion of investigation.”

