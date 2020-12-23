PHOTOS: Six die as tanker explodes, razes 30 buildings, vehicles in Kwara

An explosion reportedly caused by a petrol tanker which lost control in the ancient Jebba town, Moro local government, Kwara State, on Wednesday morning, has killed six persons and razed more than 30 houses.

Tribune Online gathered that the tanker, travelling through the ancient town spilt its contents when it rammed into residential buildings.

The incident which was confirmed by the state fire service resulted in huge explosions that reportedly burnt down residential buildings, shops and killed up to six persons.

It was also gathered that the swift response of the men of the state fire service had brought the fire under control.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and property in the fire incident, describing the development as devastating and sad.

In a statement by the governor’s media aide, Rafiu Ajakaye, he said that the governor “is very sad at this development especially with the loss of lives and millions of naira worth of property and farmlands. He sends his heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

“He urges them to take heart and remain calm as believers. He has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to quickly move in to determine the material loss.

“He also commends the Kwara State Fire Service and other responders for their efforts which helped to curtail the raging inferno and minimised the loss. Once again, he condoles with the victims and their families on this very sad incident, and prays to God Almighty to repose the souls of the deceased.”

