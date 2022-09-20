Kano NNPP gov candidate distances self from crowdfunding

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria peoples party (NNPP) in Kano, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has distanced himself from any form of crowdfunding.

It was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Alhaji Bature Dawakin Tofa on Tuesday in Kano.

According to the statement, “the attention of his Excellency, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, the NNPP gubernatorial candidate for Kano State 2023 has been drawn to a mischievous video clip circulating virally on social media claiming that he consented to crowdfund N1,000 from interested individuals and the members of the general public.

“We wish to inform the good people of Kano state, particularly members of our great party, the NNPP to disregard the content of the video as a mere campaign of calumny orchestrated by some ill-behaved individuals within the opposition political circle.

“It is worthy to note that his Excellency is aware of the existence of Friends of Abba, as a group of his associates from various Nigerian universities, other higher institutions, legal professionals and those from the business community who organized themselves with the sole aim of promoting good governance and democracy in which they found in him a worthy ambassador.

He further stated that he has never initiated any fundraising for his 2023 campaign activities which are yet to pick up.

“We remain resolute and totally committed to salvaging Kano state from the unfortunate situation in which the people of the state found themselves under the present incompetent leadership.”

