Kano Hisbah evacuates female night peddlers

Kano Hisbah Board, in its effort to curtail night peddling, by teenage girls, has succeeded in apprehending underage girls at Sabon Titi motor park, Kumbotso local government area.

The Hisbah Board is saddled with the responsibilities of promoting good moral upbringing and prohibiting prostitution, sale, and consumption of alcohol, street begging and other acts of immorality.

A Hisbah principal officer who led the ongoing operation, Malama Rabi Bello disclosed that the large number of young girls roaming the streets under the guise of hawking was alarming.

She disclosed that, business owners at the motor park, informed the team that the young girls mostly from rural areas, were engaged in night peddling of goods that often lead to immoral acts.

She stated that most of those engaged in night hawking are underage girls selling groundnut, tiger nut, onion, cola nut, ground nut biscuits, vegetables among others.

It will be recalled that in December 2022, the Hisbah Deputy Commander General, women wing Malama Kulsum Kasim led a delegation, where female street hawkers were evacuated within the metropolitan local government areas.

According to her, some were sighted at markets, motor parks, roadside mechanics workshops and other places selling their goods at night.

While commending Hisbah for its tireless efforts, traders at the motor park appealed to parents and guardians, to desist from sending their children, especially young girls to markets and motor parks for buying and selling at night.

Some of those apprehended while interviewed appealed for leniency and promised not to engage in such acts in the future.