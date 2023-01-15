We are grateful to Soludo – Kanu’s family react to calls for his release

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to the call for the Biafra agitator by the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo.

Kanu’s younger brother, Kanunta Kanu said the family is grateful to Soludo for the call.

Recall that Soludo had called for the immediate and unconditional release of the IPOB leader.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that governor Soludo said he was ready to stand as a surety for the Biafra agitator if he is released to him, should the Federal Government find it difficult to release him unconditionally.

The governor spoke during the 2023 All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) campaign flag-off in Awka, on Saturday.

Reacting, Kanunta tweeted: “I am making a passionate appeal to @GovNigeria to release #MaziNnamdiKanu unconditionally. If he cannot be released unconditionally, I want him released to me and I will stand surety for him.” @CCSoludo Governor Anambra state. The Kanu family is grateful.”