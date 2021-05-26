Kano Hisbah confiscates trailer loaded with 8,400 bottles of beer, arrests driver

The Kano State Hisbah Command has confiscated 8,400 bottles of expensive foreign beer allegedly smuggled into the state from Zaria, Kaduna State.

It will be recalled that the state has prohibited the drinking and selling of alcoholic drinks in accordance with Islamic law.

However, the State Commander General of the Hisbah, Muhammad Haroun Ibn Sina, disclosed that his men while on operation around Kura, Garun Mallam Local Government Area of the state, intercepted the drinks loaded in a trailer.

He insisted that all alcoholic drinks of whatever nature are barred from entering Kano. He added that selling and consumption of beer is banned and anybody found violating the rules will face the law.

According to him, the fully-loaded trailer with the alcoholic drinks has been arrested alongside the driver and soon, they will be charged to court.

Haroun Ibn Sina further disclosed that his command is going to court to obtain a warrant that will allow them to destroy the illegal drinks and also hand over the driver to the police for violating stipulated laws.