Kano Hisbah arrests couple after buying baby from nurse for N900,000

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested a 40-year-old woman, Salomi and her husband, Jerome for allegedly trafficking a baby from Delta State to Kano State.

This was just as Salomi and Jerome had confessed to buying the baby from a nurse at a hospital in Delta State for N900,000.

The Commander General of the board, Sheikh Harun Sina confirmed the incident to pressmen in Kano.

According to him, the suspects were arrested by Hisbah officials attached to motor parks after careful observation and scrutiny.

He disclosed that before confessing to the crime, the woman, a resident of Kwanar Jaba in Ungoggo local government area of Kano state claimed to have given birth to the baby.

Sina further disclosed that the suspects have been handed over to the Kano State police headquarters, Bompai for further investigation.

The commander then urged the general public to report any suspected character to relevant authorities and reiterated the agency’s commitment to eradicating all forms of vices.

