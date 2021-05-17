Anambra FRSC advocates 30km/hr speed limit for vehicles in built-up areas

The Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has called for 30km/hr speed limits for vehicles in built-up areas in the state.

The State Sector Commander, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, spoke to newsmen on Monday, at the Command Headquarters, Awka, during a press briefing to commence the 2021 Global Road Safety Week to raise awareness on road safety matters in the state.

He mentioned the build-up areas to include; towns, cities and villages.

Irelewuyi said the Safety Week is celebrated all over the world to create awareness on safe road use, practices and policies that could further reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities.

He said the 6th edition was also celebrated to mobilize leaders and communities to work together to make roads safer, in the attempt to achieve the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030.

According to him, statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO), indicate that every year, about 1.35 million people die from road traffic injuries worldwide. And that today, Road traffic crash is the leading cause of death for children and young people between the ages of 5 and 29 years old.

“Evidence shows that lowering speed limits in urban areas would reduce the risk of fatalities and keeps vulnerable road users safe, including pedestrians, cyclists, children, elders and people with disabilities.

“A comparative analysis of 2021 and 2020 crashes cause by speeding from January-May shows that an increase was recorded in the year 2021 over 2020 while 2020 RTC were 27, there were 71 in the same period of 2021, representing 70℅ increase.

“He disclosed that a fine of N3000 or 3 months imprisonment or both will be melted to any defaulters.

He urged Ndi-Anambra to join the rest of the World in putting into practice,30km/hr speed limits in built-up areas like Eke Awka, Nnewi and Onitsha municipals.

Irelewuyi added that the celebration would end with Juma’at prayer on Friday and Church Service on Sunday.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Street for Life.

