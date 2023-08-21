Governor Abba Kabir of Kano State, Monday, received Kano State Civil Society Forum youths who staged a peaceful protest demanding justice at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The protesters, who are members of an organisation under the umbrella of North West Civil Society Organisation, came out in large numbers with different placards to condemn the alleged attempt of the former governor, Dr Ganduje, on the ongoing election petition tribunal.

Amongst the placards carried by the protesters read,” Gandola ,stop corrupting the ongoing tribunal ,Kano have voted for Abba – Gida Gida ,We were ready to defend our vote.”

Others read, ” Ganduje do not compromise the election results,You do not fit to be APC leader, You have wasted our funds ”

It will be recalled that the Kano State Police Command has warned against protests over the outcome of the ongoing election petition tribunal.

The APC and the state ruling party, NNPP, have stated that they have resolved to protest the tribunal’s outcome.

While the NNPP on Monday mobilised their members from across the state to match from the Kofar Nassarawa City Center to Government House to protest what they termed moves to snatch their victory by the APC, the opposition APC, through its spokesperson, Ahmad Aruwa, issued a statement asking members to come out en mass to counter the NNPP.

However, in a statement signed by the State Commissioner, Muhammad Gumel, said, “In consideration to the confirmatory intelligence products at the disposal of this Police Command, all forms of street protests are hereby banned across all parts of the State.

“Members of the public should therefore note that it has come to our knowledge that both the APC and the NNPP members are currently mobilising rented crowds in the guise of Civil Society Coalition and without clearance from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and prior approval from the security agencies in the state.

“Both organizers as well as the umbrella body should note that any attempt to disrespect NLC and the Security Agencies in the state, by playing around the fragile security situation, which the combined security agencies have been managing, is not only uncivil, criminal but also an offense against National Security.”

Gumel said the police command is grateful for the enormous support and cooperation it has been enjoying from the good people of the State for the peace, security, stability and overall interest of all residents.





