Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government.

He will be joining other business and political leaders across the world at the Summit scheduled for the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from August 22 to 24.

A statement issued on Monday by Olusola Abiola, Director of Information.

Office of the Vice President informed that notable leaders expected to attend the event include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa; President Xi Jinping of China; Brazil’s President Luiz Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It added that seventy-three dignitaries, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, and the President of the New Development Bank, have also been invited.

The statement also affirmed that the summit is expected to deliberate on issues on trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, innovation, and global governance reform.

It will also continue its outreach to Leaders from Africa and the global South; as it focuses on global geopolitics, trade, and infrastructure development

BRICS, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is a group of five major emerging and developing economies.

The BRICS group accounts for more than 42% of the world population, 30% of the world’s territory, 23% of the global economy, and 18% of global trade. One of its founding values is a shared commitment to restructuring the global political, economic, and financial architecture to be fair, balanced, and representative resting on pillars of multilateralism and international law.

The Vice President is accompanied on the trip by some senior government officials, and he is expected back in the country at the end of the week.

