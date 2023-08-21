A Non-governmental organization, Awalife Naija/Kolmarg Eyesight Foundation (KEF), has performed 101 free cataract surgeries and offered free eye tests and medical check-ups to the people of Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

The event, which was held at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Barnden Memorial Hospital in Jos, Plateau State, drew a crowd eager to benefit from the Foundation’s compassionate approach.

Speaking to newsmen, the Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Kolmarg Eyesight Foundation, Professor Korede Adenuga, said KEF is an international Christian organization with a mission to provide comprehensive eye care to the poor and underprivileged in sub-Saharan Africa.

Professor Adenuga, who is also of the Department of Ophthalmology, University of Jos, and Honorary Consultant Ophthalmologist at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Jos, Plateau State, added that the free exercise was undertaken mostly to take care of those with eyesight problems who do not have the means to address their predicaments.

He added that the Foundation conducts free eye camps during which the following services are rendered: cataract surgery, refraction and prescription of reading glasses, screening for diabetic retinopathy, screening for and medical treatment of glaucoma, and treatment of other minor eye conditions.

“The free eye surgeries are part of the effort of the foundation towards the control of blindness in Nigeria and across the world through humanitarian aid and relief in the health sector,” he said.

Professor Adenuga thanked his staff at COCIN Barnden Hospital for working tirelessly with the team and encouraged companies in the country to step up their social responsibilities by giving back to the community that is in dire need of services.