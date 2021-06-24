Kano govt to sustain supply of affordable drugs in public hospitals

Kano State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has reiterated the government commitment of the administration to sustain an adequate supply of affordable and qualitative drugs and other medical consumables to the over 1,000 public healthcare facilities across the state.

He said the government of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje knows the importance of the provision of drugs to the state public hospitals, adding that it will not relent in doing so.

Tsanyawa stated this on Thursday while declaring open a workshop on the review of Kano State Sustainable Drug Supply System (SDSS) Operational Guidelines holding in Kaduna State.

According to him, the review of the operational guidelines has become necessary in order to address identified challenges threatening the successful operation of the scheme.

The commissioner then congratulated and expressed gratitude to the state SDSS Committee for their hard work and selfless determination in implementing the operational guidelines which he said has received national acclaim and recognition.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State SDSS Committee, Pharmacist Gali Sule, expressed delight over the successes recorded from the inception of the program to date while also acknowledging the presence of some challenges hindering the realization of full success of the scheme.

Gali, therefore, urged the participants to critically look at the proposed amendments in the operational guidelines towards addressing the identified challenges effectively.

