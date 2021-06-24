Kano govt to sustain supply of affordable drugs in public hospitals

Latest News
By Kola Oyelere - Kano
affordable drugs in public hospitals, face masks, Ganduje, healthcare, polio, immunisation, kano, lockdown, palliatives, collection centre, inconclusive election in Kano
Governor Ganduje

Kano State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has reiterated the government commitment of the administration to sustain an adequate supply of affordable and qualitative drugs and other medical consumables to the over 1,000 public healthcare facilities across the state.

He said the government of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje knows the importance of the provision of drugs to the state public hospitals, adding that it will not relent in doing so.

Tsanyawa stated this on Thursday while declaring open a workshop on the review of Kano State Sustainable Drug Supply System (SDSS) Operational Guidelines holding in Kaduna State.

According to him, the review of the operational guidelines has become necessary in order to address identified challenges threatening the successful operation of the scheme.

The commissioner then congratulated and expressed gratitude to the state SDSS Committee for their hard work and selfless determination in implementing the operational guidelines which he said has received national acclaim and recognition.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State SDSS Committee, Pharmacist Gali Sule, expressed delight over the successes recorded from the inception of the program to date while also acknowledging the presence of some challenges hindering the realization of full success of the scheme.

Gali, therefore, urged the participants to critically look at the proposed amendments in the operational guidelines towards addressing the identified challenges effectively.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days...CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Coca-Cola introduces new global brand philosophy 4 years after

Latest News

Kano to establish anti-street begging agency

Latest News

Obiano places N20m bounty on killer gunmen, urges residents for information

Latest News

Anambra CP confirms Akunyili’s murder, decries incessant attacks 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More