Kano govt to build 5,000 housing units for Teachers

Kano State government, would construct about 5,000 housing units for teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state, under the first phase of a scheme aimed at providing decent accommodation for teachers and their families.

According to a statement signed by the Director General, Media and Public Relation to the governor, Aminu Yassar, and a copy made available to pressmen, it reads, “the state government would provide the land, auxiliary facilities such as water, electricity and roads while other aspects would be handled by the partners.”

However, the scheme, tagged Teachers Reserved Areas (TRA) will be implemented jointly by the state government, Family Homes Funds and the Federal Mortgage Bank, according to the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He made this known during a stakeholders meeting at the Government House in Kano, on the proposed project, explaining that “each of the 36 rural local governments will have 100 housing units while the remaining eight metropolitan local governments will have 150 housing units each.”

Ganduje noted that participation in the scheme, which would commence next year, is optional and the beneficiaries would pay for the houses in easy installments.

Ganduje stated that his administration is concerned about ensuring affordability of and access to houses for the teachers so that they do not become destitute when they retire from active service.

His words, “A technical committee under the Executive Chairman of the State Policy Coordination and Policy Implementation Directorate, Alh. Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi has been set up to fashion out modalities for smooth implementation of the project.”

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of the State Policy Coordination and Policy Implementation Directorate, Alhaji Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi maintained that the teachers housing initiative was to complement the state Free and Compulsory Education Policy.

“The last time houses were built for teachers in Kano was during the days of the Native Authority,” he said, stressing that the government would tap into available resources at Federal financial institutions, to make the dream a reality.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE