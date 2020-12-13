Nda-Isaiah: The nation, the media lost an icon — APC

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Commiteee has described the death of Chairman of Leadership Newspapers Group, Samuel Nda-Isaiah as a big loss to the party, the nation and media industry.

A statement signed by a member of the APC interim leadership, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, said the ruling party received the news of the death of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah with shock and heavy heart.

APC noted that the late publisher who was one of its presidential aspirants in 2014 ahead of 2015 general elections played a remarkable role in the formation of the party and its governance of the country in the last five years.

“Nda-Isaiah was a faithful party man, dedicated to the ideals we stood for, and fought for them strongly and passionately.

“In fact, he took the great leap to aﬃrm the ideals he believed in by seeking to be the party’s Presidential ﬂag bearer in our 2014 primary. He was part and parcel of the journey that brought our party to its formation and ultimately the growth we have achieved in the last 6 years.

“Whenever the party gave tasks to Dr. Sam, they were carried out dutifully and with the highest sense of responsibility; this indeed was the classic Sam. A workaholic who was passionate about the growth and development of his community, party and his country.”

The APC which further described the late Nda-Isaiah as a media icon who set industry standards prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear his demise.

“He is forever a reference point for media practitioners in Nigeria. Like the motto of his newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, “For God and Country”, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah was driven by faithfulness to God and patriotism to country in whatever decision he took. And Nigeria, as a country has been better because of Sam.

“The country has lost a man full to the brim of ideas and solutions.

Unfortunately, we have lost him at a time the nation needs his contributions more than ever.

“The Chairman and Members of the Caretaker Committee deeply mourn this great loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the media Industry.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE