Kano govt threatens to cancel third term of 2019/2020 academic session

Kano State Government has threatened to cancel the third term of the 2019/2020 academic session for private and government schools if private schools refuse to reduce third term fees by 25 per cent.

The State Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru made the directive to all proprietors of private schools to reduce their school fees by a minimum of 25 per cent or the ministry will be left with no option than to cancel in totality.

He, however, assured the good people of the state that “if by 1st November 2020 there is no positive response, the ministry would be left with no option than to take such a revolutionary decision in the public interest.”

According to a statement issued by the ministry’s public relations officer, Aliyu Yusuf, the commissioner further explained that the decision of the ministry became necessary in consideration of the hard economic condition experienced as a result of the lockdown due to the menace of COVID-19 which affected both socio-economic positions of the general public.

He said, “I set up two parallel ad-hoc committees to discuss with owners of private schools on the percentage of school fees they are to reduce as done in about four to five states or we cancel the third term totally so that the academic calendar will commence with a new session in January 2021.”

The commissioner, therefore, stated that “Proprietors of private schools should show some sign of appreciation for the support they enjoyed from the state government and extend the same magnanimity to the good people of Kano State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters Will Close Window To Peace, Obasanjo Warns Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the recent shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, warning President Muhammadu Buhari that the shooting of protesters will close the window to peace…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…