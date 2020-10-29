Ganduje reinstates suspended aide who attacked President Buhari

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered the reinstatement of his suspended Special Adviser on Social Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai.

It would be recalled that Yakasai took to his Twitter handle accusing President Buhari of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians who suffered acute poverty, hunger and diseases.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai is the son of Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, a former Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters to a former president, late Shehu Shagari.

However, the governor who suspended Salihu Tanko Yakasai for attacking President Muhammadu Buhari over the EndSARS protests reinstated the aide without giving much details.

The tweet received overwhelming likes and several comments from Nigerians, leading Governor Ganduje to quickly order for his suspension.

However, two weeks after, the governor is said to have reinstated the aide without much explanation.

