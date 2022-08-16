Kano govt sends eight commissioner-nominees to assembly

Kano State government has submitted the names of eight-commissioner nominees to the state’s House of Assembly following the resignation of some members of the State Executive Council (SEC) to contest in the 2023 general election.

A letter from the executive on Monday read by the speaker of the assembly, Honourable Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, during the plenary, disclosed that that the new commissioners would be appointed to fill the vacuum created by the resignation of some members of the SEC.

Chidari said that invitation would be sent to the nominees to appear before the assembly on Monday, August 27, for screening.

According to the list, the eight nominees are Ibrahim Dan’azumi, Abdulhalim Abdullahi, Ya’u Abdullahi Yan’shana, Garba Yusuf Abubakar, Dr Yusuf Abubakar, Adamu Abdu Panda and Saleh Kausami.

Also, the House approved the removal of three members of the Kano State Assembly Service Commission.

This was sequel to a letter from the executive seeking for the confirmation of the removal as provided by the law.

While reading the letter during plenary, Honourable Chidari said the letter said the removal became necessary due to their inability to perform their duties effectively.

He also disclosed that those affected are Alhaji Abubakar Salisu, Ladan Sabo Ahmed and Isiyaku Umar Rurum from Makoda, Sumaila and Rano local government areas.

After deliberations, the House adopted and confirmed the termination of appointment according to Order two, Rule Six which mandated one third of the lawmakers to assent to the request by the executive.

The House had also adopted the report of House Standing Committee on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in respect of fire incidence that happened at Dawakin Tofa, Ungoggo, Gaya and Shanono local government areas.

Chairman of the Committee, Honourable Aminu Sa’adu Ungoggo, explained that the report had recommended the establishment of mini- fire stations in each local government area and provision of building materials by SEMA to those affected by their local governments.

