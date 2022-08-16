Bauchi inaugurates 1,066 personnel as health agents for CHIPS scheme

In its determination to boost primary healthcare delivery services, Bauchi State government has launched a new innovative way of efficiency in service delivery known as Community Health Influencers and Promoters Services (CHIPS) programme that would serve as community health agents in the grassroots.

While inaugurating the CHIPS programme at Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Hajj Camp, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, the state governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, acknowledged the support of the Federal Ministry of Health, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results and other development partners for their humanitarian health services, both technical and financial intervention.

In attendance during the launching were a number of development partners, health experts, traditional leaders and civil society organisations (CSOs).

The implementation of CHIPS programme is “aimed at reducing morbidity and mortality, especially among women and children, through strategic house to house demand generation for health services at the facility level, and provision of minor health care services by trained women residing in the communities”, the Governor explained.

He also said that in the first – phase of the programme, the state government has recruited and trained1,066 individuals supported by the UNICEF, noting that those trained individuals were systematically screened and selected in collaboration with the community gate-keepers, using the available structured criteria as provided by the NPHCDA.

While presenting the overview of the selection criteria, the Executive Chairman of BSPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, further stated that, “CHIPS Implementation process in Bauchi State occurs in stages which involves mapping of the existing Community Structure – Availability – Location – Number Supporting partner if any.”

He further said that other structures are Harmonisation of the existing Community Structures through Engagement with partner organisation supporting community volunteers, Alignment of community-based activities, development of work-plan for community activities.

