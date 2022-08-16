Bill for creation of Zazzau state fake news —Senator Uba Sani

By Muhammad Sabiu | Kaduna
Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the National Assembly, has debunked reports trending in the social media that  Senator Abdu Kwari and himself are sponsoring a bill for the creation of Zazzau state.

In a statement issued by him on Monday which he personally signed, he described  the reports as outrageous and  a  false.

Sani, who is also the All Progressives Congress( APC) gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna  State, said the fake news  was the handiwork of mischief makers who wanted to destabilise the state.

“My attention has been drawn to a concocted, malicious and false information circulating in the social media claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a bill for the creation of Zazzau state, which I allegedly co-sponsored in the senate with Senator Kwari.

“My immediate reaction to this outrageous and  false piece of information is to wonder how mischievous elements can allow their imaginations to run riot, all in a bid to undermine their political opponent.

“Requests for creation of states are normally tabled before the Committee for Constitional Review. The story is, therefore, the handiwork of agents of destabilisation and must be investigated by security agencies,’’ he added.

