Kano govt confiscates fake drugs worth over N1 million

Kano State Task Force Committee on Counterfeit, Fake, Substandard Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods on Thursday confiscated expired and counterfeit drugs worth over N1 million

The purported drugs were discovered from the shop of one Mr. Chinedu Adis of no. DR 4 Muhammadu Abubakar Rimi Sabon Gari market.

It was said that the suspect will be prosecuted as soon as the investigation is completed.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Information Officer Ministry of Health, Hajiya Hadiza Namadi, a copy made available on Thursday to pressmen in Kano.

While receiving the seized goods from the Taskforce chairman, Pharm. Gali Sule, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Haj. Amina A. Musa, reiterated the determination of Kano State Government to stamp out the menace of drug abuse and circulation of fake drugs and unwholesome processed food items.

Haj. Amina assured members of the Taskforce of the government’s continued support at all times for the successful discharge of their noble assignment.

The chairman of the taskforce disclosed that the suspect will be prosecuted as soon as the investigation is completed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.