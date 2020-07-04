Kano govt approves N2bn inland dry port projects

Kano State executive council has approved the sum ofN2.3 billion for the provision of critical infrastructure at the proposed site for the development of Inland Dry Port at Zawachiki in Kumbotso local government area of the state.

The state commissioner of information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, while briefing pressmen on Saturday on the outcome of the weekly council meeting which held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, said the council also revisited the issue of the light rail project and revalidated the N 1 billion aspects of design works earlier approved in 2017.

According to him, the council equally approved the amended external loan of N684.1 million Euros for the project.

Malam Garba announces the council’s approval for the establishment of Kano state Anti – Corruption Institute as part of the administration”s effort to strengthen its fight against corruption.

The commissioner further revealed that the sum of N429.24 million has been okayed for the 2020 Routine Immunization Work Plan.

Approval has also been given for the release of the sum of N11.34 million for the conduct of Batch ‘C’ N-Power enrolment exercise to be coordinated by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

During the council meeting, which is the 12th into the second tenure of the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, also deliberated on the Report of the COVID-19 outbreak response.

