Kano govt allocates N700m to renovate two technical colleges

The Kano State Government, has allocated N700 million for the renovation of Government Technical College Dambatta and Government Technical College Ungoggo

The Commissioner of Education, Dr. Ali Haruna Makoda disclosed this while inspecting the renovation work at Government Technical College Dambatta and Government Technical College Ungoggo.

According to him, “The state government allocated over N400 million for the renovation of Government Technical College Dambatta and over N300 million for Government Technical College Ungoggo.”

Dr. Makoda then stated that the state governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf ” is committed to improving the education sector by renovating dilapidated schools.”

He then expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done and appreciated the contractor’s dedication to completing the Government Technical College Dambatta renovation project on time.

Makoda who described the work as marvelous, noted with appreciation how all the school’s classes were renovated, provided with adequate furniture and doubled bed for students’ hostels.

He further announced that several other school renovation projects are at an advanced stage and are expected to be completed soon.

” We quite appreciate the work done by the contractor and the contractor also took only 3 months within which to complete the project. I am happy to say that the renovation of Technical College Dambatta has now reached 100% completion” said Makoda.

This was contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi Kiru ,a copy made available to press in Kano

However,the statement read: “While supervising the renovation work at Government Technical College Ungoggo, Commissioner Makoda explained that the project started with first phase renovation of 17 dormitories with a central Mosque.”

Dr Makoda revealed that the first phase renovation at Government Technical College Ungoggo has equally been completed, appreciating the contractor for good work done and urged other contractors to emulate.

The Commissioner assured that the Governo Yusuf would continue to stand by his words and make sure that children in the state have access to conducive learning environment and quality education.

