Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reassured the commitment of his administration in settling over N48 billion backlog of pension and gratuities in the nearest future

“We’ve made promise during campaign that we will pay pension gratuities and also curtail monthly pension deduction if given the mandate, today Alhamdu lillah we are fulfilling our promise despite the competing demands,”he said

The Governor disclosed this on Saturday, during the flag-off of the payment of gratuities/death benefits of N6 billion, to some categories of retirees held at Coronation Hall Government House, Kano.

According to him, “his administration inherited a huge back load of pension gratuities of retirees”, saying many of retirees have passed away without receiving their entitlements.

“As you are aware, the eight years of the last administration witnessed neglect of so many sectors which includes deductions of monthly pension illegally.”

Governor Yusuf noted that the payment would continue, stressing that the back load of over N48 billion pension gratuities would be settled in the nearest future.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious utilization of the benefits for a bright future.

Earlier, the executive chairman Kano State pension trustee fund, Alhaji Habu Fagge, said the board has a back load of N48 billion.

He noted that injecting N6 billion into pensions would help immensely in reviving the economy, welfare and livelihood of the people of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of staff, Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi, and Head of Service, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa, said the event was a great moment of the Abba Kabir Yusuf-led administration for fulfilling the promise made to the pensioners in Kano.

They noted that the payment of the gratuities would end the life of hardship on retirees. He, however, on behalf of the civil servants and retirees, applauded the efforts of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf administration

Earlier, the National President of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, represented by the National Trustee of the union, Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho Garba, said the demonstration exhibited by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is a clear indication that his administration is a pensioner friendly one.

Kano, Bichi, Karaye,Gaya and Rano represented by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who spoke through the Magajin Rafin Kano, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ahmed, commended the giant stride of Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf for flagging off the settlement of pensioners in the state.

However, Malam Bala Sani and Hajiya Bilkisu Bashir, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, applauded the kind gesture of the Governor, saying it would go a long way in alleviating their sufferings.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE