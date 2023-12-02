President Bola Tinubu in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Saturday unveiled his administration’s plan to deploy a fleet of 100 electric buses as part of the measures towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future.

He disclosed this while speaking at a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and Electric Buses Rollout Programme at the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) in the Emirati capital city.

The President said that the strategic initiative is aimed at significantly reducing Nigeria’s carbon footprint and modernising the country’s transportation systems as part of a larger effort to position Nigeria and Africa as the pioneering frontiers of green manufacturing and industrialization, with a focus on natural gas as a transition fuel alongside other renewable energy sources.

The President announced the appointment of the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Zacch Adedeji, as the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), to spearhead this transformative plan, while Mr Dahiru Salisu is to co-chair the Nigeria Carbon Market Activation Plan.

Tinubu stated: ”This initiative stands as a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship, as exemplified through our collaboration with the Africa Carbon Market Initiative. Our visionary plan is a strategic guidepost, directing Nigeria towards becoming an investment-friendly destination for carbon market investments.

”We recognise the imperative of fostering an environment that not only attracts investment but also upholds standardised and sustainable industrial practises. As a manifestation of our forward-thinking approach, we are actively looking to implement robust, enabling policies and frameworks that will catalyse the burgeoning growth of the carbon market within our national borders.

”In further driving my commitment, I have recently approved an Inter-governmental Committee on Carbon Markets to be chaired by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change to drive this visionary plan.”

The president assured prospective investors that this initiative transcends being a mere pilot project, adding, ”It is a concrete manifestation of our unwavering dedication to a carbon-neutral future. I assure you, this is only the commencement of our ambitious plans, with many more impactful initiatives on the horizon.”

While acknowledging the pressing need for a comprehensive global collaboration on climate-related challenges, President Tinubu called on global partners to join hands in accelerating collective efforts towards a net-zero future.

He further said: ”As we unveil our initiatives, I challenge other nations to emulate our strides in mapping out their sustainable futures with a clear understanding that Africa is a beacon of innovative solutions to climate-related challenges.

”In this pursuit, we acknowledge the pressing need for comprehensive global collaboration, and we reiterate our commitment to being an active participant in international efforts.

”Nigeria’s plans for a greener and cleaner economy can serve as an inspirational narrative for nations worldwide. Our comprehensive approach, rooted in visionary leadership and pragmatic action supported by our technical partners, is poised to become a blueprint for countries aspiring to also develop and catalyse their markets for sustainable growth.”

In his remarks, FIRS Chairman Mr Adedeji acknowledged the visionary leadership of President Tinubu as the guiding force behind Nigeria’s commitment to harnessing its vast carbon potential, pledging the full commitment of the committee to drive the implementation of efficient policies and frameworks to achieve sustainable carbon market growth.

Adedeji reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to lead the global effort to combat climate change, describing the initial phase of the rollout of the electric buses as a tangible symbol of Nigeria’s commitment to modernising its transportation systems while reducing Africa’s modest carbon footprint.

He added: ”In the immediate term, Nigeria will proudly unveil a series of innovative, clean, modern, and sustainable initiatives across diverse sectors. These initiatives are strategically designed to not only address climate change-related challenges but also to position Nigeria as an attractive destination for global investments.

”The business-friendly environment and policy frameworks we are developing underscore our readiness to welcome and facilitate investments that align with our collective commitment to a greener future for Nigeria and the African continent.”

