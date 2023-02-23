Kola Oyelere

Six vehicles burnt down, with no fewer than 55 suspects were arrested following clashes between party supporters in Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCD) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr.Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, while speaking with pressmen on Thursday, 23rd February 2023, said the thugs were arrested along Zaria road with sophisticated weapons.

According to him, between 3 o clock pm on Thursday, the command was informed of a clash erupted between thugs of political parties

He said, ” we immediately moved our men to the scene of incidence, there, and then we arrested many of these thugs with their weapons.”

Mr.Abdullahi further disclosed that the arrested thugs might have caused the mayhem, though still investigating the root causes of the riot.

Recall that the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Dr.Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is slated to hold its grand finale rally this Thursday.

Also, in the same vein,the ruling party ,All Progressive Congress (APC), announced that its grand finale campaign gathering would also hold on the same day.

The state police commissioner has advised the two parties to postpone the rally

Details later