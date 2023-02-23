Hakeem Gbadamosi

The Ondo State Government has declared Fridays 24th of February and the 10th of March, 2023 as work-free days for public servants in the state.

This was contained in a circular issued from the office of the state Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, who said the

work-free days to allow the workers to travel to the various places they registered to cast their votes in the Presidential/National Assembly and the State House of Assembly elections respectively.

Ogundele said the transportation challenges occasioned by the current realities in the country necessitated the change of holiday from half day to full work-free days.

Ogundele, therefore, enjoined public servants to make good use of the period to exercise their franchise by voting for candidates of their choice and putting into consideration, the strategic interest of Ondo State.

‘”The Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has declared Friday, 24th February and Friday, 10th March 2023 as Work-Free Days for Public Servants in the State to enable them to travel to their various communities to exercise their civic responsibilities in the Presidential, National Assembly and State Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, 25th February and Saturday, 11th March 2023 respectively.

“‘This Circular supersedes the earlier one on the same subject dated 22nd February 2023’

‘”Accounting officers are to note the content of this Circular and disseminate same to all staff of their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies”

