Joseph Inokotong

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has disclosed that nine firms have received approval from the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) under the Chairmanship of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to immediately carry out a nationwide verification of NIPOST Properties & Development Company Limited.

The firms divided into the country’s six geo-political zones are: Oghogho Ayanru, Raji Adewale Associates, Alaba Odunlanmi, Law Field Barristers and solicitors and B.A. Wali & Associates.

Others are, Aliyu Abubakar & Co, Bola Fabola, Tayo Osuntogun & Co and Primal Chambers.

Ibeh, Uzoma Chidi, Head, Public Communications of the BPE, said in a statement on Thursday that this was one of the high points at the 2nd meeting of the Council for 2023 held at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

According to him, the firms are to provide proposals for carrying out the assignment based on: “Validating the titles of the properties, thereby determining if the properties were duly registered at the relevant Land Registries; determining the ownership status of the properties as well as the type, size, and location of the properties; and providing any additional information that will enhance the audit of the properties.

The firms are divided into six geo-political zones: Oghogho Ayanru will take care of the South East Batch 1, while Raji Adewale Associates will be in charge of South East Batch 2.

Alaba Odunlanmi will work in South-South Batch 1, and the Law Field Barristers and Solicitors will oversee the South South Batch 2.

Similarly B.A. Wali & Associates will take charge of the North West, and Aliyu Abubakar & Co will work in the North East.

Bola Fabola has been assigned the North Central; Tayo Osuntogun & Co will concentrate on the South West Batch 1, and Primal Chambers will take charge of South West Batch 2.