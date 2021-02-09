Kano arrests 38 ‘tax collectors’ over illegal roadblocks

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested 38 persons over mounting of illegal roadblocks to collect “taxes” in the state.

The 38 persons arrested include five consultants, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) members and others.

Commission Chairman, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimigado, said the offenders were arrested at different locations in the town while carrying out the act.

According to him, the arrest of the illegal tax collectors was carried out as a result of complaints from drivers bringing goods into Kano on incessant extortion of under the guise of forceful buying of stickers as taxes.

He also disclosed that they were arrested at Karfi, Mariri, Hadejia road, Gwarzo and Airport roads.

He said: “We have been receiving complaints from drivers bringing goods into Kano and those travelling out of the town on incessant extortion by men who claim to be collecting taxes for government with the sale of stickers and mostly not remitted.”

Barr. Rimigado further stated that “this act of mounting roadblocks for tax collections is against the constitution under the tax and levies (Approved List for Collection) Act 1998, N0. 2, in section 2 (2) that states clearly that ‘no person, including a tax authority, shall mount a roadblock in any part of the federation for the purpose of collecting any tax or levy.'”

He accused some local government chairmen of conniving with some consultants to extort motorists under the guise of revenue collection.

Barr. Rimigado who added that the suspects’ vehicles were also impounded noted that they would be prosecuted after completion of the investigation.

“It is very sad that the extortion which is not with the consent of the state government is creating a hardship on the people as the owners of the goods mostly hike the prices of their goods as the motorists as a result of the taxes.”

He explained that some of those arrested were found with stickers of Nasarawa and Jigawa States, police and KAROTA uniforms.

“The exercise is a continuous one and would be carried out to stop the act in the state. Also, residents can call or text us on 080-34677340 to inform us of any suspected fraudulent acts,” he said.

