Nollywood actor, Victor Nwaogu ‘Nkubi’ set to wed

Diminutive Nollywood actor cum On-Air personality, Victor Nwaogu, a.k.a Nkubi says he is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nkubi took to his Instagram page @nwobi_official on Tuesday to share beautiful pre-wedding photos of himself and his fiancee.

He wrote; “It is official NWAOGU’S (MY 4FT LIFE WITH MY WIFE) Make e for no loss. As others dey talk, “I am off the market.”

Nkubi who works with Wazobia FM, is also a TV presenter, voice-over artist and a content creator.

Fans, colleagues, and friends have taken to social media to send congratulatory messages to the actor.

The Theatre Arts graduate who began his acting career as a child actor has starred in several Nollywood movies such as ‘Broken Dream’ (2005), ‘Golden Axe’ (2005), ‘Stupid Movie’ (2015), and ‘Holy Heist’ (2021).

He has also featured in some TV series like ‘Tinsel’, ‘Bella’s Place’, ‘Officer Titus’, ‘Single Ladies’, Skinny Girls in Transit’ among others.

Nkubi has a YouTube channel where he churns out comical content for the amusement of his viewers.

He also features in comedy skits of Samuel Perry, the Nigerian comedian better known as Broda Shaggi.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrecy: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…