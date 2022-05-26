Kano APC senatorial aspirant, Zaura refutes allegation of disqualification

A Kano central senatorial aspirant, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdulkarim Abdulsalam Zaura, has debunked an allegation that he has been disqualified from contesting the senatorial race.

It will be recalled that some groups filed petitions before the APC screening committee challenging the eligibility of Zaura, citing an alleged criminal trial against the aspirant.

However, contrary to the purported allegation, a special adviser to Zaura, Hajiya Balaraba Ibrahim, insisted that Zaura is eminently qualified and had since been cleared by the committee charged with the screening process.

Speaking with pressmen on Tuesday in Kano on the development, Balaraba said those peddling unsubstantiated allegations against Zaura are mere political opponents bent on distracting the Zaura’s supporters.

Balaraba further disclosed that those playing politics with a view to destroy their opponents by mere allegation would not only fail but would be disappointed by the success Zaura would record at the primary.

While describing Zaura as a successful international businessman who has contributed immensely to social and community development in Kano, Balaraba vowed that the senatorial aspirant would not be deterred by the noise of the market but remain focused on the task ahead.





Balaraba, a supporter of Zaura wondered why those peddling rumours of criminal trial against the senatorial aspirant, are being intimidated by his popularity, instead of them facing the primary headlong.

She said that “For the purpose of emphasis, the APC screening committee has successfully cleared AA Zaura as an aspirant for Kano central senatorial seat. He will be taking part in the primary this weekend.

“We are aware of the petition written against Zaura. Those petitioners challenged the eligibility of Zaura simply because he answered no to a portion of the question, on whether or not he has a criminal trial.

“Let me remind them that Federal high court Kano presided over by Justice Allagua has discharged and acquitted AA Zaura on the allegation of USD$1,320,00.00. And we are also aware of Appeal court judgement which ordered for re-trial of the matter but did not change the judgement of Justice Allagua.”

She added that “It is important to also note that Zaura has also filed a stay of execution which put the Appeal Court judgement on abeyance, and until the Supreme Court determination, the Allagua’s judgement still subsists.”