Ashiru beats Shehu Sani, others, picks PDP gubernatorial ticket in Kaduna

Honourable Isa Ashiru has been declared the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primaries held on Wednesday night in Kaduna.

Ashiru, a former member of the House of Representatives, who was declared winner by the returning officer, Chief Raymond Dabo, a former PDP chairman in Plateau State, said he polled 414 votes to defeat the other contestants.

Other results were: Sani Sidi, polled 260 votes; Ramalan Yero, scored 28 votes, while Sani Abbas got 15 votes, Haruna Sa’id Kajuru, 11 votes and Senator Shehu Sani, 2 votes respectively.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, Ashiru thanked the 788 delegates that participated in the voting during the primaries , saying, this has got to sure the members and Party have absolute confidence in me, assuring, he will not let them down.

He dedicated the victory to all members of the party for being patient, firm and resolute over the past years of being in the opposition.

He also called on his fellow contestants to join hands with him in order to emancipate the state, asserting that “this victory is a collective struggle and your contributions can not be ignored .”





Meanwhile, the state chairman of the party, Hassan Hyet commended the members of the party for the maturity they exhibited before, during and after the primaries.

Hyet, however, advised the PDP family to close ranks, saying, let us start the process of reclaiming the state.