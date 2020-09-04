How T.B. Joshua became Israel’s Goodwill Tourism Ambassador

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua recently marked the one year anniversary of the successful Nazareth Meeting with T.B. Joshua by releasing an event video.

The crusade which was held between June 23 and 24 of last year gave audiovisual documentary of the followership the tele-evangelist attracted as he preached Christ in Israel.

With Nazareth known for its renowned destination because of its religious significance to Christians, the meeting with T.B. Joshua attracted thousands of tourists for the two-day programme. This led to his being honoured with a Goodwill Tourism Ambassador by Israel.

The Tourism Minister, Mr Yariv Levin, while honouring Joshua, had said “TB Joshua, on the occasion of your visit to Israel, I am honoured to recognise you as a true friend of Israel. Thank you for your support and solidarity, which are deeply appreciated. It is my pleasure to name you as a Tourism Goodwill Ambassador for Israel.”

Toward the event, Prophet T.B. Joshua had mobilised thousands of religious tourists from more than 50 countries for the two-day meeting held at the historic Mount Precipice, located at the entrance of the ancient city of Nazareth. The mountain was where, according to the Bible, an irate mob attempted to throw Jesus Christ down the cliff, a historical sight that wore a newly constructed amphitheatre on Mount Precipice.

The Mount Precipice amphitheatre built and donated to the town by Prophet TB Joshua and his Emmanuel TV partners have a capacity of 40,000.

The ancient town of Nazareth with majority of its population are Muslim, was agog with people from different parts of the world who did not only gather at the venue of the meeting but also toured Nazareth and other areas of interest in Israel.

To control the traffic at the venue, more than 50 luxury and sprinter buses were put to use, conveying people to and fro the mountain.

Police personnel and private security providers were also on hand to ensure there was no breakdown of order. Vehicles were parked kilometres away from Mount Precipice while every visitor assessed the mountain using the bus shuttle.

Ironically, the event, before it held, was fiercely criticised by local religious figures and nearly faced cancellation due to the intensity of attacks.

A protest was organised with hundreds trouncing through the city in Northern Israel with placards decrying the coming event and people shouting: “Let this witch get away from us!”

Despite the protest, the organizers went on with the event, which eventually was not only successful but also generated tourism traffic for Isreal, with Joshua preaching a mes¬sage on love and minister¬ing, healing and deliver¬ance in Jesus name to the large crowds that gathered.

The Mayor of Nazareth, Ali Sallam, has touted the economic benefit derived by Joshua’s visit in an interview with local Arabic media, stating the region of Nazareth would accrue up to $1,000,000 as a result of the influx of tourists.

