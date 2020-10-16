Kaduna University lecturers kick against reopening over COVID-19 positive cases

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kaduna State University (KASU) branch has expressed worries over the reopening of the University.

The University lecturers said this is because the guidelines stipulated for the reopening of schools by the Presidential Taskforce /National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were not met by the university.

Speaking in a news conference on Friday, the branch chairman of ASUU, Comrade Tukur Abdulkadir remarked that 17 medical students were tested positive to COVID-19 recently.

‘It is on record that some weeks ago 17 out of the 50 medical students who were recalled for examination tested positive to COVID-19.

Thus he maintained, “the reopening the university at this material time is tantamount to trading the lives of students and staff for the conduct of the examination.”

Abdulkadir explained further, that the university has not carried out total and comprehensive fumigation of the entire campus and its surroundings.

Also, he said adherence to wearing of facemask, physical distancing by students are not observed, saying steps are not taking to decongest the classes as well as the provision of screening and isolation facilities.

Abdulkadir disclosed students have not been given time for the mandatory two weeks revision period, saying, this will have severe consequences on students performance and therefore undermine the examination.

“As it will be difficult to subject examination questions for external moderation before examination by some departments. This is an important requirement for examination in universities in Nigeria as stipulated by NUC, he stressed.

“Gentlemen of the press, it is clear that the reopening of Kaduna state university by the university management potent danger and health risk to citizens of Kaduna State.

