One dies, three injured as car rammed into #EndSARS protesters in Ondo
At least one person has been confirmed dead and three others injured during the protest against police brutality, extortion and extra-judicial killings in Akure, Ondo State capital.
It was gathered that the protesters were moving towards the Governor’s office when a Toyota Camry marked LND 778 GL and two commercial motorcyclists rammed into the crowd.
One person was said to have died instantly while the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Confirming the incident, the Police Spokesperson, Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, who described the incident as unfortunate said family members of the deceased has agreed to accept the incident as an act of God.
He said the family has requested for the body for burial.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party…
The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest… car rammed into #EndSARS
The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84… car rammed into #EndSARS car rammed into #EndSARS
His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness… car rammed into #EndSARS
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.