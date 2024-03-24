Russia is observing a day of mourning after at least 133 people were killed on Friday evening in an attack at a packed Moscow concert.

Flags were seen flying at half-mast, many events have been cancelled and TV channels have updated their schedules.

More than 140 people were also injured when gunmen entered the Crocus City Hall, firing indiscriminately before setting it on fire.

The Islamic State (IS) group says it was behind the attack.

On Saturday Amaq, the IS media outlet, posted an image of the four masked men they claimed were involved in the assault. Russia has not commented on the IS claim.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said all four gunmen who carried out the attack have been arrested.

In his televised address on Saturday, Putin condemned the massacre – the deadliest in Russia for nearly 20 years – as a “barbaric terrorist act” and repeated earlier suggestions by Russian security services that the attackers had tried to escape to Ukraine.

Up to 6,200 people were gathered there for a Friday night rock concert by veteran band Picnic when the shooting started.

The Russian Investigative Committee said that the attackers used flammable liquid to set fire to sections of the concert hall and that the deaths of the victims were caused by gunshot wounds and poisoning by combustion products.

In Moscow and other towns and cities, electronic billboards displayed the image of a single burning candle and the word “Skorbim” – “we mourn.“

