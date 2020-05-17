Kaduna PDP suspends senator Hunkuyi, six others

The People's Democratic Party(PDP) Kaduna State chapter, has suspended Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and six other stakeholders for alleged anti-party activities. This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday and signed by the state publicity secretary of the party, Abraham Catoh. The statement said the decision was reached after the state [...]

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Kaduna State chapter, has suspended Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and six other stakeholders for alleged anti-party activities.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday and signed by the state publicity secretary of the party, Abraham Catoh.

The statement said the decision was reached after the state working committee met on Saturday to hear the preliminary findings of the disciplinary committee set up by the party to look into their activities.

After the findings, the Kaduna State working committee decided to suspend the concerned members based on the provision of section 57(3), 2017 as amended.

The full statement read as follows ‘The State Working Committee, SWC, of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Kaduna State, met today, Saturday,16 May 2020, after a preliminary hearing on party discipline and resolved to suspend the following, for anti-party activities in line with the provision of the party constitution as provided in Section 57(3) 2017, as amended.

Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, Hon. Hashim Garba, Kubau Local Government, Dr Mato Dogara, Lere Local Government, Ibrahim Lazuru, Lere Local Government, Dr John Danfulani, Kachia Local Government, Lawal Imam Adamu, Soba Local Government and Ubale Salmanduna, Zaria Local Government.

‘That the said members stand suspended from the party from today, the 16th day of May 2020 and will be expected to appear before the Disciplinary committee on a date and time to be announced by the committee.

Attempt to get the reaction of Senator Hunkuyi and the six other members over his alleged suspension proved abortive.

