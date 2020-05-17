Imo State governor announces plan to reposition IMSU

The Imo governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday announced his administration’s plan to reposition the Imo State University (IMSU) for academic excellence.

The Imo governor who made the announcement while receiving a report from the institution’s visitation panel in Owerri said that the state was poised to take the university to a competitive and admirable height.

“It is either IMSU becomes a university or never. We will exhaust all extant rules to reposition the tertiary institution for academic excellence and to bequeath same to our society”, the Imo governor said.

According to the Imo State governor who described education as the pivot through which people acquired knowledge and skills.

He expressed satisfaction with the panel’s report and thanked the member for critically looking into their areas of the assignment which he said would check corruption and maladministration in the university.

The Imo governor promised to personally look at the report and ensure that its recommendations were implemented for the institution to meet the expectations of the Imo people and humanity in general.

Presenting the report earlier, the Chairman of the Panel, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, outlined the Imo institution’s challenges.

He identified the Imo institution’s challenges to include falsified age claim, lack of ICT-compliant personnel, digitisation of the institution and succession based on academic excellence.

Others are mismanagement of the Bursary Department, unchecked loss in Internally Generated Revenue, lack of knowledge of the students’ population and over-bloated salaries of staff.

