Kaduna Health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19 

Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Amina Mohammed-Baloni, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Baloni declared her status in her Twitter handle on Friday.

To this end, the commissioner stated that she had gone into isolation as stipulated by the Presidential Taskforce as well as the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

She tweeted, “Following notification that I have tested positive for COVID-19, I have proceeded into isolation for the necessary treatment.

“I look forward to a quick and complete recovery from this infection.

‌“I appeal to everyone to observe the simple public health measures and COVID-19 prevention protocols such as the use of facemasks in public; frequent washing of hands with soap and running water or use of sanitisers; and avoiding large gatherings or crowded places.”

