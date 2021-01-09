PDP hails Governor Tambuwal at 55

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extolled the Governor of Sokoto State, the Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as he attains the age of 55.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Saturday, described

Tambuwal “an outstanding nationalist, democrat and excellent administrator, who has continued to demonstrate an unmatched patriotism and commitment towards the stability and growth of our dear nation as well as our great party, the PDP. “

The PDP said it was particularly proud of Tambuwal for his selflessness in service leading to his excellent performance as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and now as governor of Sokoto State, “where he has elevated the quality of life of his people through landmark infrastructural development and empowerment of citizens in all spheres of life.”

The statement added: “Our party also appreciates Governor Tambuwal’s loyalty, humility and sacrificial contributions to the stability, growth and success of our party, particularly his performance as the Chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forum, where he had brought his experience and administrative skills to bear in strengthening the unity and oneness of purpose in our fold.

“The PDP family heartily celebrates Governor Tambuwal on this auspicious milestone in his life and prays that the Almighty Allah will continue to bless him with many more years in good health and wisdom so that our dear nation will continue to benefit from his patriotic service to our fatherland and humanity at large.”

