Kaduna govt vows to close campaign offices over billboard violation

The Kaduna Capital Territory Authority (KCTA) has declared it will not hesitate to close down the campaign offices of any contestant who violates the post-no-bill order.

It also called on political parties as well as supporters to comply with the order or face the wrath of the law.

Speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday, the administrator, of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, Hafiz Bayero, advised political parties and supporters to use polymer, vinyl, polyethene banners, billboards, flyers and handbills/pamphlets instead of campaign posters.

According to him, it is an offence to place posters on public infrastructures like flyovers, roundabouts, walls, streetlights, and traffic light posts in the city.

Bayero remarked that the notice against placing posters on public infrastructure followed the lifting of the ban on campaigns for the 2023 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Thus, KCTA stressed that it would not hesitate to fine the campaign offices of candidates whose posters violate the notice.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fresh Crisis In APC, As NWC Member Accuses Ngige Of Working Against Tinubu, Party

FRESH crisis is brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the publicity secretary of the party opening accused Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, of working against the party…

How We Convinced Boko Haram To Release Remaining 23 Hostages Of Kaduna Train Attack —Prof Usman

THE Secretary of the Chief of Defence Staff seven-man negotiating committee, Professor Usman Yusuf has pointed out that for six months they were working behind the scenes to ensure that the Abuja train hostages were released without paying a ransom…

Kogi Versus Dangote Battle Gets Messier

THE Kogi State government said it has uncovered plot by Dangote to attack state government officials and obliterate documents in the ongoing battle between him and the state…

Kaduna govt vows to close campaign offices over billboard violation





2023 Budget Proposal: Presidency To Spend N251m On Tyres For Bullet-Proof Vehicles

OFFICE of President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed the sum of N18 billion expenditure for the year 2023 as stipulated in the 2023 budget proposal laid before the joint session of the National Assembly on Friday…

Kaduna govt vows to close campaign offices over billboard violation