Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State has disengaged three officials from the services of the Kaduna state government.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, and made available to newsmen on Friday.

The sacking of the government officials is coming few days after the governor disclosed that he will continue to sack any government worker that was found wanting until the last day of his administration.

Though no reason was given for their sack,the statement just announced their disengagement from the services of the state government. while the retirement of a permanent secretary was accepted by the state government.

The statement in full:

The Kaduna State Government has announced the immediate disengagement of Yau Yunusa Tanko, a permanent secretary, Francis Kozah, secretary of the Kaduna Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA) and Bello Zubairu Idris, the Clerk of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House disclosed that the governor has also accepted the retirement of Stephen Joseph, a permanent secretary.